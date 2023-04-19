Lewis Central has a rich tradition in girls’ soccer and the Lady Titans showcased their talent on April 14 with a 10-0 victory over Denison-Schleswig at Denison.

The loss dropped Chris Eller’s D-S club to 1-3 in matches on the young season.

LC, up 4-0 at halftime, overwhelmed the host D-S girls with six more goals in the second half.

The Lady Titans outshot D-S by a 32-6 margin, including 26-4 in shots on goal.

Amy Estrada played the majority of the match in goal for D-S and finished with 15 saves.

Jocelyn Serrato also played in goal had one save on the night.

“Lewis Central has been one of the best teams in the state for years. They are a regular at the state tournament and have another great team this year,” commented Eller.

“Lewis Central has a lot of speed and possesses the ball very well using short, accurate passes combined with girls who can beat an opponent one-on-one off the dribble. They win the ball in the air and aren’t scared to head the ball and don’t let good crossing passes get by them,” he added.

“After getting down 4-0 against good crossing passes and finishes, we played very well for about 20 minutes and were not giving them easy looks as we marked up all of their attackers and won many of the 50-50 balls.”

“Estrada did a great job in goal with 15 saves and our defense and midfield marked up very well in that part of the game.”

“Offensively, we created some shots but lost too many possessions with passes that were not accurate enough for us to possess. We need to put together an entire game like we played the last 20 minutes of the 1st half.” Eller remarked.