Lewis Central rallies past Monarch girls in Hawkeye 10

Denison-Schleswig let a 3-0 lead slip away on Wednesday night, as Lewis Central rallied for a 4-3 Hawkeye 10 Conference softball victory over the Monarchs at Council Bluffs.
The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for D-S, which fell to 12-5 in H-10 play and 18-12 overall.
The win for LC avenged a 5-2 setback to D-S back on June 8 at Denison.
D-S and LC will hook up for a third time this season on Tuesday, July 13, when the Monarchs host the Lady Titans in a Class 4A regional quarterfinal game at Denison.
With the game scoreless after two innings, D-S took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third and added another in the fourth for a 3-0 lead.
LC got one back in the bottom of the fourth to make it 3-1. The Lady Titans then got two in the fifth to tie it at 3-3 and then scored the go-ahead and eventual winning run in the last of the sixth.
D-S threatened in the seventh with two girls on, but left both stranded.
"We just didn’t hit the ball well enough. Our pitching was good, but we just didn’t give our pitcher enough offensive support," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Kevin Dau.
"They (LC) threw an eighth-grade pitcher at us and we just had a hard time adjusting to her speed. She didn’t throw hard and we just couldn’t get any solid hits against her," noted Dau, whose team had six hits in the loss.
"Defensively, we were pretty good, but the one error we did have cost us the go-ahead run in the sixth. And, two girls who got on for them in the fifth scored after a hit-by-pitch and a walk," Dau stated.
Paige Kastner led D-S at the plate by going 2-for-4 with one run.
Cambri Brodersen went 1-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in.
Kiana Schulz was 1-for-2. Kennedy Marten went 1-for-3 and Emma Mendenhall finished 1-for-2 with a double and one run.
Claire Leinen tossed six innings in the circle for D-S. She allowed the four runs on six hits, struck out two and walked one in taking the loss for the Monarchs.