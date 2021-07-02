Lewis Central rallies past Monarch girls in Hawkeye 10

Denison-Schleswig let a 3-0 lead slip away on Wednesday night, as Lewis Central rallied for a 4-3 Hawkeye 10 Conference softball victory over the Monarchs at Council Bluffs.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for D-S, which fell to 12-5 in H-10 play and 18-12 overall.

The win for LC avenged a 5-2 setback to D-S back on June 8 at Denison.

D-S and LC will hook up for a third time this season on Tuesday, July 13, when the Monarchs host the Lady Titans in a Class 4A regional quarterfinal game at Denison.

With the game scoreless after two innings, D-S took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third and added another in the fourth for a 3-0 lead.

LC got one back in the bottom of the fourth to make it 3-1. The Lady Titans then got two in the fifth to tie it at 3-3 and then scored the go-ahead and eventual winning run in the last of the sixth.

D-S threatened in the seventh with two girls on, but left both stranded.