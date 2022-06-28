Lewis Central shuts out D-S girls in conference play

The Denison-Schleswig girls stranded a total of nine runners on the bases Thursday night, as the Monarchs were shut out 3-0 by Lewis Central in Hawkeye 10 Conference softball action at Denison.

The loss was the second in three games for D-S, which fell to 6-9 in H-10 play and 12-13 overall.

LC’s win also avenged a 9-7 setback to D-S back on June 7 at Council Bluffs.

Thursday’s matchup at Denison was scoreless until the top of the fifth when LC plated the game’s initial run.

The Lady Titans then pushed two runs across in the top of the seventh.

D-S had its opportunities with multiple runners in scoring position on the bases in the sixth and seventh innings, but was unable to plate any runs.

D-S actually outhit LC by a 6-4 margin.

Kiana Schulz went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles to lead D-S.

Cambri Brodersen, Hannah Slater and Lauren Bowker all went 1-for-3, while Ashlyn Herrig was 1-for-2 at the plate.

Norah Huebert threw all seven innings in the circle for D-S. She gave up three runs on four hits, struck out four and walked only one.

Freshmen results

The D-S freshmen girls defeated Lewis Central by a 10-5 final.

Avery Bock delivered two doubles and scored twice to lead D-S.

Lauren Herrig, singled, doubled and scored once as well. Lexi Hartwig added two singles with one run. Josie Koenig also singled twice and stole one base.

Kamden Bruhn singled, scored twice and stole two bases for the Monarchs.