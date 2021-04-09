Lewis Central shuts out Monarch girls in soccer opener

Lewis Central outshot Denison-Schleswig by a 36-2 margin, as the Monarch girls’ soccer team opened its season on Monday night with a 10-0 loss to the Lady Titans at Denison.

LC had 24 shots on goal, while both of D-S’s shots were on goal in the Hawkeye 10 Conference matchup.

D-S goalkeeper Amy Estrada had a busy night, as she finished with 14 saves in all.

"Lewis Central is very fast and an aggressive team. They control the ball well and have multiple players who can score from outside the 18," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

"I thought we did a nice job of hustling and trying to find the open girl, but we still have to work on conditioning and our ball control," he added.

"We did a ton of good things and we have several things to work on, as we will have many games this year where we will be the dominant team like LC was tonight."

"I told the girls to remember that the season is long and every game is a learning opportunity," Bradley said.