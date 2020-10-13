Lewis Central tops Monarch girls in four games at Denison

Sonnichsen led the Monarchs in digs with 26 overall. Magnuson added 24 digs and Andersen had 22.

Andersen finished with four block assists. Marten also had three block assists and Hannah Slater two.

"The girls came out early and played well in the first set. I really think we surprised Lewis Central a little bit," commented Mich.

"Lewis Central, though, adjusted to our hitters in game two and controlled the second set from the start. We struggled with our serve and serve receive in set two and that made a big difference," she added.

"After that, we settled in and played pretty well, but we just made too many mistakes in sets three and four and Lewis Central took advantage of that and made us pay."

"I thought a lot of girls stepped up and played well, but we just weren’t consistent enough to beat a good team like Lewis Central. I was proud of our effort for the most part, though," Mich said.

JV results