Lewis Central tops Monarch girls in four games at Denison

Denison-Schleswig lost 3-1 to Council Bluffs Lewis Central in Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball action on Thursday night at Denison.
It was the final home match of the regular season for McKenzie Mich’s D-S club, which fell to 3-6 in the Hawkeye 10, 9-11 overall in matches and 26-31 in games.
D-S will wrap up its H-10 schedule and regular season tonight (Tuesday) against Council Bluffs St. Albert at Council Bluffs.
D-S won game one against LC, 25-21, but then the visiting Lady Titans took the next three games, 25-14, 25-19 and 25-20 to claim the match.
Paige Andersen led all D-S servers, as she was perfect on 19 of her attempts with one ace.
Sophie Sonnichsen was 14-of-16 with two aces in the match. Ellie Magnuson also was 10-of-12 with three aces and Teryn Fink was 8-of-9.
Andersen also led the team at the net with 14 kills. Magnuson followed with 11 kills. Kira Langenfeld and Kaitlyn Bruhn each had five kills on the night.
Kennedy Marten had a team-high 35 assists in the setting department.
Sonnichsen led the Monarchs in digs with 26 overall. Magnuson added 24 digs and Andersen had 22.
Andersen finished with four block assists. Marten also had three block assists and Hannah Slater two.
"The girls came out early and played well in the first set. I really think we surprised Lewis Central a little bit," commented Mich.
"Lewis Central, though, adjusted to our hitters in game two and controlled the second set from the start. We struggled with our serve and serve receive in set two and that made a big difference," she added.
"After that, we settled in and played pretty well, but we just made too many mistakes in sets three and four and Lewis Central took advantage of that and made us pay."
"I thought a lot of girls stepped up and played well, but we just weren’t consistent enough to beat a good team like Lewis Central. I was proud of our effort for the most part, though," Mich said.
JV results
Lewis Central won 2-0 over the D-S junior varsity girls, winning 25-19, 25-18.
Mary Matthews was 11-of-1 with three aces in serving for D-S.
Hannah Slater also was 7-of-7.
Leigha Brungardt paced the team with six kills, while Autumn Nemitz had five kills.
Matthews had 12 assists in the match.
Teryn Fink led with eight digs.
Freshmen results
Lewis Central swept the D-S freshmen, winning 25-18, 25-20.
Whitlee Auen led all D-S servers by going 10-of-12 with four aces.
Elli Heiden was 6-of-6 as well.
Kiana Schulz had a team-high five kills.
Haley Hubert led the Monarchs with 18 digs.