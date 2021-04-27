Lewis Central trips up Monarch tennis girls at Denison

Lewis Central was a 7-2 winner over Denison-Schleswig in varsity girls’ tennis action on Friday at Denison.

The loss dropped Spencer Pauley’s D-S club to 3-3 overall in duals on the season.

Lewis Central won four of six singles matches and then swept all three doubles matches from the Monarchs.

Winning their singles matches for D-S were Kiana Schulz at No. 2 and Evelyn Lopez at No. 5.

"I thought we were extremely competitive against a talented Lewis Central team. I’m proud of the way we fought for each point," commented Pauley.

"Schulz outlasted her opponent during some long games. She is still undefeated in singles," he added.

Lewis Central also won 18 of 33 junior varsity matches, including 11 of 21 in singles play.

Singles winners for D-S were Claire Leinen, Olivia Meyer, Mersadees Fineran, Abby Deng, Krystal Ordonez, Victoria Santamaria, Kelly Arriaza, Jade Arevalo, Christell Salazar and Jazmin Ramos.