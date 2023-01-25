Lo-Ma boys handle Boyer Valley in non-league contest

The Logan-Magnolia boys snapped a 12-game losing streak on Saturday with a 62-40 nonconference victory over Boyer Valley at Logan.

The win moved Lo-Ma to 2-14 overall, while the loss dropped BV to 2-10 overall.

It was the third loss in four games for BV, which trailed 19-7 after one quarter and 34-18 at halftime.

The host Panthers then led 51-23 going into the fourth.

Calvin Wallis paced the BV boys with 17 points, including 12 in the first half alone.

Wes Vana added 12 for the Panthers, while Evan Roden chipped in with 11.

Nicio Adame had seven points. Jed Lake contributed five points, while Jason Kastner had four points for the winners.

Evan Ten Eyck led the BV boys with 15 points and was the lone Bulldog player to reach double figures.

Drew Volkmann added nine points.

Matt Ferguson had five points. Luke Cripps finished with four points.

Cooper Peterson, Ben Lantz and Ethan Hanigan all had two points for Patrick Putnam’s squad.