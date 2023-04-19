The Logan-Magnolia boys’ track and field team netted 64 points en route to placing sixth out of 17 schools at the 2023 Eagle Relays on April 13 at Underwood.

William Anderson had the lone first-place finish for Lo-Ma, as he took gold in the 100-meter dash in 10.98 seconds.

Grant Brix placed second in the shot put with a throw of 47 feet, 9 inches.

The 4x100 relay team of Evan Roden, Calvin Collins, Calvin Wallis and Anderson ran second in 46.20.

Individual fourths went to Adam Roden in the high jump (5-8), Anderson in the 200-meter dash (23.30), Tarick Rowe in the 400-meter dash (57.22) and 800-meter run (2:16.79) and Calvin Wallis in the 110-meter high hurdles (15.41).

Lo-Ma’s 4x200 relay team of Collins, Cael Wallis, Adam Roden and Evan Roden finished fourth in 1:41.30.

The shuttle hurdle relay foursome of Adam Roden, Evan Roden, Carson Edney and Collins ran fifth in 1:09.29.

Evan Roden also finished sixth in the long jump with an effort of 18-8 1/4.

Underwood claimed the team title with 119 points.

Woodbine was second to the Eagles with 70 points.