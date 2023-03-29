The Logan-Magnolia boys’ soccer program will face minor rebuilding entering the 2023 season under sixth-year head coach Trent Lally.

Lally’s roster will go 25 deep with eight seniors, five juniors, two sophomores and 10 freshmen.

The Panthers, though, lost 10 players to graduation.

“We did lose 10 seniors, but the senior group we have this year are great leaders and have great attitudes,” commented Lally.

“The younger guys really respect and look up to the seniors. There are a lot of spots open at the varsity level, so the younger guys are going to have a good chance of seeing a lot of time on the pitch,” he added.

Lo-Ma will bring back five lettermen from last year’s team.

Leading the way is senior Nicio Adame, a three-year veteran and two-time All-Western Iowa Conference selection after being a first-team pick as a sophomore and a second-team choice as a junior.

Other veterans are juniors Ben Holmgren, Lyrick Stueve and Payton Archibald; and sophomore Wyatt Grimes.

Holmgren is a two-year letterwinner and was an honorable mention all-league pick a year ago.

Stueve and Archibald are both two-year veterans, while Grimes lettered as a freshman.

Besides Adame, other seniors out this year are Tarick Rowe, Cole Westphal, Jackson Lesline, Jeremiah Woosley, Keagan Limeoges, Marvin Hernandez and Harley Christensen.

Other juniors out are Aiden Young and Nick Short.

Jeff Lambertsen joins Grimes in the sophomore class.

This year’s freshmen are Zeylus Perelman, Ty Mille r, Dalsten Shafer, Drake Cates, Aydin Miller, Jaxson Walker, Anthony Householder, Noah Archibald, Andrus Perelman and Jason Castner.

2023 Schedule

March

31 — vs. AHST/Walnut

April

4 — at East Sac County at Wall Lake; 7 — vs. Carroll High; 10 — vs. Missouri Valley; 15 — Atlantic Tournament; 18 — vs. Panorama; 20 — vs. Underwood; 24 — Greene County at Jefferson

May

1 — at Missouri Valley; 4 — Tri-Center at Neola; 9 — at C.B. St. Albert; 12 — at Oakland Riverside