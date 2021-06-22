Lo-Ma clips IKM-Manning girls in five innings

The IKM-Manning girls suffered a 13-1 Western Iowa Conference softball loss in five innings to Logan-Magnolia on Friday night at Irwin.

The loss kept IKM-Manning winless on the season, as the Wolves fell to 0-13 in WIC action and overall.

Lo-Ma scored two runs in the first inning, adding three in the second, one in the third, three in the fourth and two more in the fifth to win by the 10-run rule.

IKM-Manning scored its lone run in the third.

The Wolves had two hits in the loss.

Zoey Melton went 1-for-2 with a double and drove in her team’s only run. Alexis Gruhn was 1-for-2 with a double and scored her team’s lone run.