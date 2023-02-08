Ar-We-Va and Logan-Magnolia split a pair of nonconference basketball games on February 1 at Westside.

In the opener, the Lo-Ma girls claimed their third consecutive victories with a 41-19 triumph over Jeremy Smith’s Rocket club.

In the nightcap, the Ar-We-Va boys limited Levi Ettleman’s Lo-M club to 15 second-half points en route to a 63-45 victory over the visiting Panthers.

Girls’ results

Shad Hornbeck’s Lo-Ma club improved to 15-4 overall with its 22-point victory.

The loss dropped Ar-We-Va to 6-11 overall.

Lo-Ma shut out the host Rockets in the first quarter in an 18-0 lead.

The Panthers actually led 20-0 before a conventional three-point play by Ar-We-Va’s Maggie Ragaller three minutes into the second quarter.

Lo-Ma led 27-6 at halftime and 31-16 after three quarters.

Mya Moss led Lo-Ma with 13 points.

Greylan Hornbeck had nine points. Brooklyn Lally chipped in with eight points.

Marki Bertelsen had six points with Ava Goldsmith netting five points for the Panthers.

For Ar-We-Va, Maggie Ragaller led with seven points, two assists and two steals.

Jamie Hausman had five points, six boards and two steals.

Amber Ragaller also had two points for the Rockets.

Boys’ results

The Ar-We-Va boys picked up their sixth win of the season, as the Rockets snapped a two-game losing streak with their 18-point win over visiting Lo-Ma.

The loss dropped Lo-Ma to 3-17 overall.

Lo-Ma led by four at 30-26 at halftime, but the Rockets outscored the Panthers 37-15 in the second half, including 18-5 over the final eight minutes for the lopsided win.

Wyatt Ragaller led Ar-We-Va with 19 points, adding four boards, four steals and three assists.

Emmett Neumann recorded a double-double with 12 points and 12 boards to go with two blocks.

Blayne Smith tossed in 11 points with six boards and five assists. Kyelar Cleveland also had nine points and 10 boards.

Harley Molina finished with eight points as well for the Rockets.

For Lo-Ma, Nicio Adame and Wes Vana each tallied 11 points for the Panthers.

Jed Lake added nine points on the strength of three, three-point baskets in the first half.

Calvin Wallis had seven points. Evan Roden also had four points, while Kyle Stueve finished with three points for the Panthers.