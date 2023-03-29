The Logan-Magnolia girls will head into the 2023 track and field season with lofty expectations under veteran head coach Gene Esser.

Esser will have a nice blend of experience and talented youth, as the Panthers return six girls that competed in four events in the Class 1A portion of the state meet a year ago at Drake Stadium at Des Moines.

Lo-Ma’s roster goes 21 athletes deep with a breakdown of four seniors, five juniors, eight sophomores and four freshmen.

“We have great senior leadership and our freshman class will help us right away in the sprints, distance and field events,” commented Esser.

“We have to develop some high jumpers, but the rest of the field events are pretty solid. We have a nice combination of speed and distance runners,” he added.

“This team has great team chemistry and a great work ethic. We’re hoping for a very successful season,” noted the Panthers’ boss, whose team opened its outdoor season on March 30 at the Audubon Invitational.

Seniors out this year are Ava Goldsmith, Greylan Hornbeck, Mya Moss and Emma Perkins.

Juniors on this year’s roster are Abigale Czarnecki, Rory Madsen, Marki Bertelsen, Addyson Monico and Cora Killpack.

Sophomores out are Abby Hiatt, Kaiya Knauss, Madison Sporrer, Nancy Bowman, Haedyn Hall, Kylee Fogelman, Ava Rowe and Bridgette Sieck.

And, this year’s freshmen class includes Maci Bertelsen, Ava Sloan, Allysen Johnsen and Grace Weber.

As mentioned, six girls who took part in four events at the state meet last spring are back on the track this season.

Individually, Sporrer placed 11th in the 1,500-meter run in 5:09.09 and 12th in thee 3,000-meter run in 11:38.68, while Moss finished 20th in the 3,000 in 12:10.71.

Lo-Ma returns two of its four participants (Monico, Czarnecki) from its state-qualifying shuttle hurdle relay team that placed 10th overall in 1:10.77.

And, the Panthers bring back three of their four runners (Hornbeck, Hall, Sporrer) from the state-qualifying 4x800 relay team that placed third overall in Class 1A in 10:05.74.

According to Esser, Sporrer will be one of the top distance runners in the state this year.

Esser also pointed out that freshmen Johnsen and Weber both enjoyed tremendous success in junior high.

“Johnsen was the state champion in the 1,500 in junior high, while Weber took third in the 100 at the junior high state meet last year,” Esser said.

2023 Schedule

March 30 — Audubon Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

April

4 — Oakland Riverside Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; 6 — AHST/W Invitational at Avoca, 4:30 p.m.; 7 — Denison-Schleswig Meet at Denison, 4:30 p.m.; 10 — Treynor Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; 13 — Glenwood Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; 18 — Lewis Central Invitational at Council Bluffs, 4 p.m.; 20 — C.B.A.L. Invitational at Council Bluffs, 4 p.m.; 21 — Underwood Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; 25 — Missouri Valley Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

May

2 — Western Iowa Conference Meet at Underwood, 4 p.m.; 8 — Tri-Center Invitational at Neola, 4:30 p.m.