The Logan-Magnolia girls’ track and field team rang up 130 points on April 4, as the Panthers captured second place at the 2023 Riverside Invitational at Oakland.

Oakland Riverside took home the team title with 193 points.

Tri-Center was a distant third behind Lo-Ma with 49 points.

Lo-Ma athletes earned five gold performances on the night with two individual titles and three relay championships.

Winning individual titles for the Panthers were Madison Sporrer in the 3,000-meter run (11 minutes, 57.24 seconds) and Allysen Johnsen in the 1,500-meter run (5:34.03).

Lo-Ma won the shuttle hurdle, distance medley and 4x200 relays.

The shuttle hurdle team of Addyson Monico, Abby Hiatt, Marki Bertelsen and Abby Czarnecki took first in 1:15.53.

Emma Perkins, Kylee Fogelman and Sporrer were on Lo-Ma’s distance medley team that won in 4:45.14.

A fourth runner for Lo-Ma in the distance medley was not listed.

And, the 4x200 team of Ava Goldsmith, Ava Sloan, Grace Weber and Fogelman took first place in 1:58.07.

Individual seconds went to Goldsmith in the long jump (14-1 1/2), Nancy Bowman in the shot put (31-5 3/4) and Weber in the 100-meter dash (13.54).

Individual third-place efforts were picked up by Haedyn Hall in the 800-meter run (2:47.55), Sporrer in the 1,500 (5:50.34) and Czarnecki in the 100-meter hurdles (18.03).

The Panthers took third in the 4x800 relay with Greylan Hornbeck, Johnsen, Kaiya Knauss and Ava Rowe running 11:23.72.

Czarnecki placed fourth in the long jump with an effort of 13-10.

Hiatt was fourth in the high jump at 4-4, while Fogelman finished fourth in the 200-meter dash in 30.28.

Bowman wound up fifth in the discus with a throw of 92-2.

Other individual fifths went to Cora Killpack in the 3,000 (14:41.77) and Monico in the 400-meter hurdles (1:21.11).

And, the Panthers’ 4x400 relay team of Goldsmith, Perkins, Rowe and Hall ran fifth in 5:03.63.

The lone sixth-place finish was turned in by the sprint medley team of Perkins, Rory Madsen, Sloan and Bridgette Sieck in 2:07.81.

Final Team Standings

1. Oakland Riverside 193; 2. Logan-Magnolia 130; 3. Tri-Center 59; 4. East Mills 46; 5. Missouri Valley 45; 6. AHST/Walnut 33; 7. Griswold 30; 8. Sidney 23; 9. West Harrison 18