The Logan-Magnolia varsity boys’ team shot a team score of 178 for second place out of three schools in action on April 3 at the Logan-Missouri Valley Golf Course.
Fremont-Mills took first place with a team score of 178. Tri-Center finished third at 199.
In varsity girls’ action, the Lo-Ma girls defeated Tri-Center, 221-243.
Fremont-Mills did not field a girls’ team.
Layne Brenden of Lo-Ma garnered medalist honors for the boys with a nine-hole round of 42.
Caden Blackman of Fremont-Mills also shot a 42 for runnerup honors.
Gavin Kiger shot a 45 for the Lo-Ma boys.
He was followed by Jack Straight (48), Kyle Stueve (48), Jace Straight (52) and Kai Carritt (54).
People are also reading…
On the girls’ side, Lilly Thomas and Nathalie Ausdemore of Tri-Center finished one-two overall with score of 52 and 53, respectively.
Macanna Guritz, Cara Ohl and Mackenna Buckbee also fired rounds of 55 for the Lo-Ma girls.
Jazmyn Guritz and Brooke Johnsen both carded 56s. Kaitlin Wingert finished with a 71 for the Panthers.
In junior varsity boys’ action, Fremont-Mills took first with a team score of 206.
Lo-Ma was second at 242 with Tri-Center third at 250.
Daltyn Pitt led Lo-Ma with a 49.
Brayton Myer carded 63, while Skyler Stolley and Wyatt Reisz each had 65s for the Panthers.