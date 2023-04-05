The Logan-Magnolia varsity boys’ team shot a team score of 178 for second place out of three schools in action on April 3 at the Logan-Missouri Valley Golf Course.

Fremont-Mills took first place with a team score of 178. Tri-Center finished third at 199.

In varsity girls’ action, the Lo-Ma girls defeated Tri-Center, 221-243.

Fremont-Mills did not field a girls’ team.

Layne Brenden of Lo-Ma garnered medalist honors for the boys with a nine-hole round of 42.

Caden Blackman of Fremont-Mills also shot a 42 for runnerup honors.

Gavin Kiger shot a 45 for the Lo-Ma boys.

He was followed by Jack Straight (48), Kyle Stueve (48), Jace Straight (52) and Kai Carritt (54).

On the girls’ side, Lilly Thomas and Nathalie Ausdemore of Tri-Center finished one-two overall with score of 52 and 53, respectively.

Macanna Guritz, Cara Ohl and Mackenna Buckbee also fired rounds of 55 for the Lo-Ma girls.

Jazmyn Guritz and Brooke Johnsen both carded 56s. Kaitlin Wingert finished with a 71 for the Panthers.

In junior varsity boys’ action, Fremont-Mills took first with a team score of 206.

Lo-Ma was second at 242 with Tri-Center third at 250.

Daltyn Pitt led Lo-Ma with a 49.

Brayton Myer carded 63, while Skyler Stolley and Wyatt Reisz each had 65s for the Panthers.