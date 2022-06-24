Lo-Ma handles IKM-Manning girls in WIC play

Logan-Magnolia raced out to an 8-0 lead after two innings and cruised to an 11-1 Western Iowa Conference softball victory over IKM-Manning on Monday night at Logan.

It was the third consecutive loss for IKM-Manning, which fell to 2-9 in WIC play and 2-10 overall.

Down by eight, IKM-Manning scored its lone run in the top of the third to make it 8-1.

The host Panthers then got two in the fourth and one more in the fifth to end the game due to the 10-run rule.

The Wolves were limited to only two hits, singles by Jessica Christensen and Taylor Beckendorf.

Beckendorf scored her team’s lone run with Christensen picking up the RBI.