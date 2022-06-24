Lo-Ma handles IKM-Manning girls in WIC play

Logan-Magnolia raced out to an 8-0 lead after two innings and cruised to an 11-1 Western Iowa Conference softball victory over IKM-Manning on Monday night at Logan.
It was the third consecutive loss for IKM-Manning, which fell to 2-9 in WIC play and 2-10 overall.
Down by eight, IKM-Manning scored its lone run in the top of the third to make it 8-1.
The host Panthers then got two in the fourth and one more in the fifth to end the game due to the 10-run rule.
The Wolves were limited to only two hits, singles by Jessica Christensen and Taylor Beckendorf.
Beckendorf scored her team’s lone run with Christensen picking up the RBI.
Ella Richards threw four and one-third in the circle for IKM-Manning, as she allowed the 11 runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and two walks.