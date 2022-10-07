Lo-Ma knocks off Wolves in three games

IKM-Manning hosted Logan-Magnolia in Western Iowa Conference volleyball action on Tuesday at Manning.

The visiting Panthers came out on top with a 25-13, 25-21, 25-17 victory, as the host Wolves slipped to 0-7 in WIC play, 2-17 overall in matches and 5-44 in games played on the year.

Kylie Powers had five kills and one dig for IKM-Manning.

Laura McCarville added four kills, one dig and one ace serve. Megan Williams had three kills, two digs and one block.

Amber Halbur contributed 12 assists, eight digs and one block. Mabel Langel finished with two kills and one dig.

Emmie Ring also had seven digs for the Wolves.

Anna Stangl had five digs.