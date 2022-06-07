Lo-Ma shuts out IKM-Manning girls in WIC play

The IKM-Manning girls suffered an 11-0 loss in five innings to Logan-Magnolia in Western Iowa Conference softball action on Friday night at Irwin.

The setback dropped IKM-Manning to 1-3 in WIC play and 1-4 overall.

IKM-Manning managed only one hit, as Alikxa McGinn went 1-for-2 with a double for the Wolves.

Lo-Ma opened the scoring with a run in the top of the first inning.

The Panthers then tallied three runs in the second, three in the third, two in the fourth and two more in the fifth to eventually win by the 10-run rule.