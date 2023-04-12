The Logan-Magnolia girls’ and boys’ soccer teams traveled to Wall Lake on April 4 and split with East Sac County.

Lo-Ma won the girls’ contest, 2-1, while the host East Sac County boys won the nightcap, 9-0.

With the win, the Lo-Ma girls improved to 2-1 in matches on the season.

All three goals in the girls’ contest were scored in the first half.

Bella Rosengren and Zoe Heim each scored goals for Lo-Ma, which got off 20 total shots, including 14 on goal.

Kenna Meyer scored the lone goal for ESC. It came early and put the Raiders up 1-0 at the time.

The loss for the Lo-Ma boys dropped Trent Lally’s Panther squad to 0-2 in matches on the season.

ESC, playing in its season opener, got six goals from Luke Wright, as the host Raiders led 5-0 at halftime.

For Lo-Ma, Tarick Rowe tallied five shots with two on goal. Jason Kastner also had two total shots with one on goal.

Noah Archibald started as the Panthers’ goalkeeper and had six saves on the night.

Nicio Adame also had 15 minutes in goal and finished with five saves for the Panthers.