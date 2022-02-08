Lo-Ma takes two from IKM-Manning in WIC action

The IKM-Manning girls and boys hosted Logan-Magnolia in Western Iowa Conference basketball action on Friday night at Manning.

In game one, the IKM-Manning girls were limited to single digits in three of the four quarters, as the visiting Panthers picked up a 55-27 victory over the Wolves.

In the nightcap, the IKM-Manning boys were outscored 22-13 in the fourth quarter, as the host Wolves suffered a 53-42 loss at home.

Girls’ results

The 28-point loss ended a two-game win streak for IKM-Manning, as the Wolves fell to 6-9 in WIC action and 7-12 overall.

Lo-Ma led 12-2 after one quarter. The Wolves outscored the Panthers 12-5 in the second to pull to within 17-14 at halftime.

Lo-Ma then outscored Gene Rasmussen’s club 32-13 in the second half, including 22-8 in the fourth quarter to win going away.

Abby Neiheisel scored eight points with three rebounds for the hosts.

Morgan Hanson added seven points and two steals. Taylor Ferneding chipped in with seven points, five boards and two steals.

Macie Doyel also had three points and two steals for the Wolves.

Boys’ results

Friday’s 11-point loss dropped Keith Wagner’s IKM-Manning team to 3-12 in WIC competition and 4-14 overall on the season.

The Wolves led 18-16 at halftime, but trailed 31-29 after three quarters.

Lo-Ma then outscored the hosts 22-13 over the final eight minutes for the win.

Ross Kusel scored 12 points with seven boards and three assists for IKM-Manning.

Conner Halbur also had 12 points with two boards.

Nolan Ramsey finished with eight points, four boards and three assists.