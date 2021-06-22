 Skip to main content
Lo-Ma tops IKM-Manning boys on baseball diamond
Lo-Ma tops IKM-Manning boys on baseball diamond

  • Updated
Wolves vs. Panthers BB

The Logan-Magnolia boys ended IKM-Manning’s win streak at two games on Friday night, as the Panthers earned an 18-5 baseball victory over the Wolves at Manilla.

With the loss, IKM-Manning fell to 3-10 in the Western Iowa Conference and 4-12 overall.

IKM-Manning trailed only 9-5 after five innings before the visiting Panthers scored three runs in the sixth and six more in the seventh.

Hayden McLaughlin went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead IKM-Manning’s attack.

Max Nielsen was 2-for-4. Brody Blom went 1-for-4 with one run. Conner Richards also was 1-for-4 with one run.

Perdew threw five and one-third, allowing 12 runs on 12 hits. Blom, Lane Sams and Reed Hinners all saw time on the mound as well.

