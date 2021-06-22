Lo-Ma tops IKM-Manning boys on baseball diamond

The Logan-Magnolia boys ended IKM-Manning’s win streak at two games on Friday night, as the Panthers earned an 18-5 baseball victory over the Wolves at Manilla.

With the loss, IKM-Manning fell to 3-10 in the Western Iowa Conference and 4-12 overall.

IKM-Manning trailed only 9-5 after five innings before the visiting Panthers scored three runs in the sixth and six more in the seventh.

Hayden McLaughlin went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead IKM-Manning’s attack.

Max Nielsen was 2-for-4. Brody Blom went 1-for-4 with one run. Conner Richards also was 1-for-4 with one run.