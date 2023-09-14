Comments from assistant coach Raegan Andersen:

The Monarch cross country runners ran another great race on a fast Storm Lake course. Coming into this race, we knew it was going to be fast as the course is completely flat. We had many different kids step up for us tonight and run varsity. We had 3 varsity runners out tonight due to sickness and injuries. On the girls side, the varsity team took home 7th place. Lola Mendlik and Alexa Tremblay led the girls with a 2nd and 9th place finish respectively. The girls did a great job of getting out quick which allowed them to be in good positioning from the start. We need to continue to work on closing the gap between one another.

The Varsity boys brought home 11th place. Kevin Sanchez stepped up and led the boys tonight with an 11th place finish. We had multiple boys up in a spot they aren't used too and pushed themselves. We need to work on being able to run fast for a full 3 miles.

We also had middle school girls and boys in action tonight for the first time this season. The middle school boys ran a great race. They packed up and were able to finish really well. They brought home first place as a team and had 5 place in top 10 individually. Chloe, Aubree, and Cora all 3 had great races as well. It's nice for the middle schools runners to have their first meet under their belt and know what to expect going into each meet now.