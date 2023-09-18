Coach John Torrey's report:

The Monarchs started tonight’s freshmen game by forcing Glenwood to turn the ball over on downs. A 45-yard run by Jackson Steinkuehler set up a 30-yard field goal by Osvan Diaz.

After getting another stop, the Monarch Offense drove into the red zone, but turned the ball over on downs, unable to convert 4th and 4 at Glenwood’s 17 yardline into a 1st Down.

Grant Olsen threw an interception on our next possession, and the Rams took the lead with a touchdown, 3-7.

Steinkuehler recovered a muffed punt late in the first half, giving the Monarchs the ball in Ram territory. Unable to move the ball, the Monarchs trailed at the break.

The Monarchs got the ball to open the 3rd Quarter, but promptly went 3-and-out. On the ensuing punt, Elliott Green forced a fumble, and Josue Mendoza recovered in Rams territory. Still, the Monarchs were unable to take advantage of the turnover.

After holding the Monarchs, Glenwood drove downfield, scoring on 4th and 1 midway through the 4th Quarter from the Monarch 12 yardline on a touchdown pass to their tight end. The point-after-touchdown was no good.

The Monarchs co