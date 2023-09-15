Sam Chandler (#1) lead the team with 4 kills, Lauryn Turin (#5) and Hannah Harris (#11) followed with 3 kills each. Chandler also had 8 attack aces, Norah Huebert (#30) and Turin each had 6 attack aces and Giana Garcia (#9) had 5 attack aces. Kamden Bruhn (#5) saved the Monarchs with 9 digs, Huebert was right behind her with 7 digs and Annah Schwarte (#15) came in with 4 digs in the 2 sets played.