The Lady Monarchs started off the first set with a 20-25 loss against Carrol in the first set. The next 2 sets brought a battle from both teams and resulted in a 26-24 win for the Monarchs followed by a 13-15 loss for the JV Monarch team.

Giana Garcia (#9) lead the team with 5 kills, Norah Huebert (# 30) and Sam Chandler (#1) followed with 3 kills each for the Monarchs. Lauryn Turin (#4) was top on the team for service aces with 2, Kamden Bruhn (#5), Hannah Harris (#11) and Belinda Pancheco (#27) each followed with 1 service ace. Bruhn answered back to Carroll with 24 digs, Huebert followed with 18 digs, Annah Schwarte (#15) had 15 digs, and Pancheco had 13 digs in the 3 sets played. Turin racked up 17 attack attempts while Nessa Hedstrom(#3) and Bruhn were right behind her with 10 attack attempts.