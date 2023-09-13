The Lady Monarchs started off the first set with a 25-23 win but Carroll came back in the next 2 sets with an 18-25 and a 9-25 victory over the Monarchs. In the final set the Monarchs fought hard but fell a little short with a 24-26 Carroll victory.

Addison Inman (#7) lead the team with 15 kills and Mayah Slater (#14) was right behind her with 11 kills. Inman racked up 44 assists, Slater was next with 28 assists, Avery Bock (#2) followed with 19 and Emily Gehlsen (#6) had 16 assists in the 4 sets played.

Bock & Slater both had 2 service aces in the 4 sets played. Claire Leinne (#1) and Inman followed with 1 service ace each.

Slater had 16 digs in the 4 sets, followed by Inman with 9 and Kyla Clark (#4) with 6 digs.