Addison Inman (#3) lead the team with 10 kills and Emily Gehlsen (#6) followed with 6, both Claire Leinen (#1) and Maria Cardenas came in with 4 kills for the night. Mayah Slater (#14) lead the night with 6 service aces, Inman had 2 services aces and Avery Bock (#2) had 1. Leinen kept the Monarchs going with 9 digs, Elli Heiden (#5) had 6 digs and Bock finished up the night with 5 digs. Inman help the Monarchs to victory with 29 attack assists, Cardenas had 13 attack assists, and Bock rounded out the 3 sets with 12 attack assists.