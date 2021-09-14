Malone's 371-yard night blasts Bulldogs past Crusaders

Boyer Valley as a team rushed for 508 yards and scored seven touchdowns on the ground in a 60-40 victory over Coon Rapids-Bayard in Eight-Man, District 10 football action on Friday night at Dunlap.

It was the home opener for BV, which improved to 1-1 in District 10 and 2-1 overall on the season.

Nate Christensen’s BV club led by only two points at 36-34 going into the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs outscored the Crusaders 24-6 over the final 12 minutes to win going away.

BV had a total of 537 offensive yards.

Senior Trevor Malone had a monster night running the ball for BV, as he carried 33 times for a whopping 371 yards with four rushing touchdowns to his credit.

He had a longest TD run of 56 yards.

BV quarterback Drew Volkmann also ran the ball 17 times for 114 yards with two rushing scores.

Through the air, Volkmann was 1-of-10 for 29 yards.