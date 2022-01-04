 Skip to main content
March shows off passion for gymnastics

  Updated
March gymnastics

Lily March has a passion for gymnastics.

That passion has the 12-year-old daughter of Scott and Cindy March of Schleswig on a mission to dream big with hopes of competing in college at Louisiana State University (LSU), which boasts one of the top gymnastic programs in the country.

"Oh, I definitely could see myself competing at LSU. That’s a dream I’ve had over and over," commented March in a recent phone interview with the Denison Bulletin and Review.

Before diving into gymnastics, March got her start in tumbling at the age of five at Sherri and Julie’s Dance and Gymnastics at Denison under the guidance of coaches Julie Schmidt and Taylor Ewoldt.

March attended Sherri and Julie’s from 2014 to 2020. From 2016-2018, she competed at Salute Gymnastics at Atlantic under coaches Teresa Middents and Kelbe Flathers.

Since the summer of 2018, March has been traveling to Omaha, Nebraska, training 20 hours a week at Premier Gymnastics owned by Tom Koll.

She started at Level 3 and currently is at Level 7 after achieving the requirements to move up.

"There are certain skills and scoring requirements that have to be met in order to move up," commented Lily’s mother, Cindy, who takes turns with father Scott driving Lily to Omaha three days a week and twice on the weekend for training purposes.

Lily’s Level 3 coach was Courtney Larson.

She was under Taylor Gunnels in Levels 4 and 5 and currently is under Stephanie Wacker and Bob Matthews, her Level 6 and 7 coaches.

"It’s just been enjoyable for me. I go there to have fun, but at the same time, I’m learning a lot of new skills," noted Lily, who performs routines on the balance beam, the uneven bars, the vault and the floor exercise.

Her favorite?

"I would have to say the balance beam just because I feel like I have good balance. It takes a lot of concentration to perform on a wooden beam that’s only four inches wide. And it’s scary at times," added Lily, who was the Nebraska state runnerup on the Level 6 balance beam last March.

"I like the floor exercise because you get to make up your own routine and music selections. I wasn’t the best on the uneven bars when in levels 3, 4 or 5, but I was able to figure it out, and that’s the event which I think I’ve come farthest in," Lily said.

"The vault didn’t come easy for me, but I’ve been improving," added Lily, a seventh-grader at Schleswig Middle School and the third youngest of five children for Scott and Cindy.

Lily has two sisters (Rylie, 24, and Emma, a first-grader) and two brothers (Aiden, a freshman at Denison High School, and Jack, a second-grader).

According to Cindy, a contributing factor that helps Lily in gymnastics is her background in competitive dance.

"She currently competes in dance through the 5-Star Dance and Tumbling Academy in Ida Grove owned by Kristina Boysen," Cindy said.

"Those two sports definitely compliment each other," Cindy added.

Lily’s training will take her to Des Moines on Friday, January 14, as she will compete in the Chow’s Winter Classic at Hy-Vee Hall.

"We’re just so proud of her. Gymnastics is not just a seasonal sport. It’s 20 hours a week all year long and the schedule can be grueling. It’s definitely takes a level of commitment and we remind Lily of that all the time," Cindy said.

Lily has toyed with the idea of competing in other middle school sports like basketball.

"My physical education coach wanted me to play basketball and I thought about it," Lily said.

That’s when Cindy stepped in.

"There’s just so many hours in a day and a week," Cindy said. "I thought she might be able to sprinkle in some other activities, but it’s also my job to help her make realistic choices."

"We told her that if she really wants this, then she has to stay the course, show the dedication, be all-in and committed. She’s done that and we couldn’t be more proud of her," Cindy said.

With Lily’s passion and the support from her family, the dream of a gymnastics scholarship to LSU would not surprise anyone when and if that arises.

