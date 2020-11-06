 Skip to main content
Marten recognized as MVP for Monarch volleyball team
Marten recognized as MVP for Monarch volleyball team

Marten of D-S

Denison-Schleswig senior setter Kennedy Marten (2) was named the most valuable player for the Monarch volleyball team in 2020. Photo by Todd Danner

Junior setter Kennedy Marten was named most valuable player for the Denison-Schleswig volleyball team in 2020.

It was just one of the awards handed out during the Monarchs’ postseason banquet that took place recently.

Marten tallied 586 assists on the year. She also contributed 167 digs and was 212-233 with 27 aces in serving for the Monarchs.

Senior outside hitter Hannah Neemann and senior middle hitter Paige

Andersen shared the team’s offensive threat award.

Junior Libero Sophie Sonnichsen received the team’s defensive threat award.

Junior middle-outside hitter Kira Langenfeld was named the team’s most improved player, while senior Emma Mendenhall and sophomore Anna Wiges were co-recipients of the Monarch Award.

The D-S girls in 2020 went 3-7 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference, 12-14 overall in matches and 33-40 in games.

