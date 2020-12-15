Mathies leads D-S bowlers in loss to Lewis Central

The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls’ bowling team dropped a 2,301-2,236 decision to Lewis Central on Thursday at Council Bluffs.

The loss put D-S at 1-1 in matches on the year.

Payton Mathies led the way for D-S with a 334 series after shooting games of 160 and 174, respectively.

Abby Gehlsen carded a 315 series with games of 164 and 151. Claire Miller added a 309 series with games of 131 and 178.

Natalie Castillo shot games of 130 and 136 for a 266 series and Gracie Schurke netted a 256 series with games of 136 and 120.