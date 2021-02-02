Medina at 120 earns two victories in matches against Glenwood and Kuemper Catholic

The Denison-Schleswig wrestlers lost 54-30 to Kuemper Catholic and 72-6 to Glenwood in Hawkeye 10 Conference action on Thursday night at Glenwood.
With the losses, D-S finished 1-9 in Hawkeye 10 matches, while falling to 3-22 overall on the season.
Hugo Medina at 120 pounds was a double winner on the mat for D-S, as he pinned both of his opponents on the night.
Leo Araujo at 182 and Jaxson Hildebrand at 195 both pinned their Kuemper Catholic opponents.
"We matched up better with Kuemper Catholic, but felt like we let some chances slip through our fingers,"commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.
"The team score was 30-18 in favor of Kuemper before we lost a string of what we felt like were some toss-up matches and soon found ourselves down 54-18. Araujo and Hildebrand anchored the Monarchs and pulled us closer," he added.
"Although the score doesn’t reflect it, we actually wrestled better against Glenwood than we did against Kuemper," Bradley remarked.
"We showed a lot more fight and were competitive for longer in the matches," the Monarch boss noted.
Results from Thursday are below:
Kuemper 54 D-S 30
106 - Riley Parkis (KC) won by forfeit; 113 - Grace Hoffman (KC) won by forfeit; 120 - Hugo Medina (D-S) pinned Jake Hausman, 1:42; 126 - Juan Garcia (D-S) won by forfeit; 132 - Tanner Higby (KC) pinned Angelo Perez, 3:41; 138 - Shea Parkis (KC) pinned Luis Mendoza, 1:08; 145 - Nolan Simons (KC) pinned Jesse Pena, 1:17; 152 - Carter Wieland (KC) won by forfeit; 160 - Hayden Stout (KC) won by forfeit; 170 - Bryce Wiskus (KC) pinned Jordan Von Tersch, 1:12; 182 - Leo Araujo (D-S) pinned Will Healy, :46; 195 - Jaxson Hildebrand (D-S) pinned Connor Hays, 3:21; 225 - Cal Wanninger (KC) pinned Javier Gonzales, 1:32; Hwt. - Garret Plagge (D-S) won by forfeit
Glenwood 72 D-S 6
106 - Vincent Mayberry (G) won by forfeit; 113 - Briten Maxwell (G) won by forfeit; 120 - Medina (D-S) pinned Emily Lundvall, 1:07; 126 - Thaine Williamson (G) won by major decision over Garcia, 10-0; 132 - Christian Eiseman (G) pinned Perez, 1:58; 138 - Kellan Scott (G) won by technical fall over Mendoza, 15-0; 145 - Gavin Connell (G) pinned Pena, 3:15; 152 - Tate Mayberry (G) won by forfeit; 160 - Tyler Boldra (G) won by forfeit; 170 - Zander Hayes (G) pinned Von Tersch, :58; 182 - Mitch Mayberry (G) pinned Araujo, 1:28; 195 - CJ Carter (G) decisioned Hildebrand in ultimate tiebreaker, 4-3; 220 - Sully Woods (G) pinned Gonzales, 5:25; Hwt. - Kaden Flott (G) pinned Plagge, 4:59