Medina at 120 earns two victories in matches against Glenwood and Kuemper Catholic

The Denison-Schleswig wrestlers lost 54-30 to Kuemper Catholic and 72-6 to Glenwood in Hawkeye 10 Conference action on Thursday night at Glenwood.

With the losses, D-S finished 1-9 in Hawkeye 10 matches, while falling to 3-22 overall on the season.

Hugo Medina at 120 pounds was a double winner on the mat for D-S, as he pinned both of his opponents on the night.

Leo Araujo at 182 and Jaxson Hildebrand at 195 both pinned their Kuemper Catholic opponents.

"We matched up better with Kuemper Catholic, but felt like we let some chances slip through our fingers,"commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

"The team score was 30-18 in favor of Kuemper before we lost a string of what we felt like were some toss-up matches and soon found ourselves down 54-18. Araujo and Hildebrand anchored the Monarchs and pulled us closer," he added.

"Although the score doesn’t reflect it, we actually wrestled better against Glenwood than we did against Kuemper," Bradley remarked.