Mendlik a double winner for Monarch girls at Woodbine

The Denison-Schleswig girls’ track and field team opened their outdoor season on Tuesday scoring 36 points for sixth place at the Rod Smith Invitational at Woodbine.

Glenwood claimed the team championship with 177.50 points.

Kuemper Catholic, Tri-Center and Woodbine all tied for second with 51 points.

Lola Mendlik paced the D-S girls with victories in the 800-meter run (two minutes, 38.25 seconds) and 1,500-meter run (5:24.44).

The Monarchs’ 4x100 relay team of Ashlyn Herrig, Samantha Chandler, Savannah Steinkuehler and Lauren Bowker ran second in 56.19.

Herrig added a third-place finish in the 100-meter dash in a clocking of 13.66.

The shuttle hurdle relay foursome of Jordyn Linn, Kaitlyn Bruhn, Bowker and Kamden Bruhn finished third in 1:19.25.

The 4x200 relay team of Kaitlyn Bruhn, Chandler, Steinkuehler and Bowker took fifth in 1:58.82.

And, Taya Adams placed sixth in the 100-meter hurdles in 18.66.

Also placing sixth was the distance medley relay team of Alexa Tremblay, Mayah Slater, Lauryn Turin and Emily Bahnsen in 5:14.10.

Final Team Standings