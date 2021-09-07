Mendlik, Flores pace Monarch runners at A.L. Invitational

The Denison-Schleswig cross country teams were back in action on Saturday at the Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Invitational.

The competition took place at the Iowa Western Community College campus at Council Bluffs.

The D-S boys ran sixth overall as a team with 118 points.

Missouri Valley took place for the boys with 68 points.

On the girls’ side, D-S tallied 165 points for seventh place in the final team standings.

Southeast Polk was your team champion for the girls with 40 points.

"After the Logan-Magnolia meet, the kids started to see how much they were truly capable of as runners. Many of them are starting to find their flow in a race," commented Denison-Schleswig assistant coach Nate Pardun.

"We saw some new teams and had the chance to run with some even faster kids," the Monarch coach added.

Boys’ results