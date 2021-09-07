Mendlik, Flores pace Monarch runners at A.L. Invitational

The Denison-Schleswig cross country teams were back in action on Saturday at the Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Invitational.
The competition took place at the Iowa Western Community College campus at Council Bluffs.
The D-S boys ran sixth overall as a team with 118 points.
Missouri Valley took place for the boys with 68 points.
On the girls’ side, D-S tallied 165 points for seventh place in the final team standings.
Southeast Polk was your team champion for the girls with 40 points.
"After the Logan-Magnolia meet, the kids started to see how much they were truly capable of as runners. Many of them are starting to find their flow in a race," commented Denison-Schleswig assistant coach Nate Pardun.
"We saw some new teams and had the chance to run with some even faster kids," the Monarch coach added.
Boys’ results
Leo Flores paced the D-S boys on Saturday, placing third overall in a time of 18 minutes, 42 seconds.
Council Bluffs St. Albert’s Colin Lillie captured the boys’ individual title in 17:47.17.
Ethan Perrien ran 22nd for D-S in 20:12.
He was followed by Ethan Olsen (32nd, 21:06), Yohannes Brihane (34th, 21:13), Esteban Castellanos (39th, 22:16), Kaiden Krajicek (41st, 22:37) and Brian Ibarra (43rd, 23:10).
Ricky Ledesma won the junior varsity boys’ race in 19:33, while James Garcia ran 12th in 24:02.
Girls’ results
Freshman Lola Mendlik again led the D-S girls, placing second overall in 21:12.
Harlan freshman Lindsey Sonderman took home the individual title in 20:31.0.
Emily Bahnsen ran 31st for D-S in 25:15.
She was followed by Abby Gutierrez (45th, 27:16), Juliana Barajas (48th, 27:56), Lauren Bowker (50th, 28:30) and Jazmine Iglesias (53rd, 30:03).