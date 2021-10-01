Mendlik, Flores pace Monarch runners at home cross country meet

The Denison-Schleswig cross country teams were able to run in front of their home fans for the first and only time this season on Tuesday.
In action at the Northside Recreation Complex just east of Denison High School, the D-S girls ran fourth overall with 167 team points, while the Monarch boys finished sixth in the final team standings with 149 points.
Harlan earned the team title for the girls with 26 points. Logan-Magnolia was second to the Cyclones with 66 points.
Kuemper Catholic took home the team title for the boys with 75 points.
Missouri Valley ran second to the Knights with 101 points.
"It was great to have a meet on our home course following Homecoming week. Every year our runners get excited for friends and family getting to see them run at our own race," commented Denison-Schleswig assistant coach Nate Pardun.
"A warm day and hilly course presented a tough meet, but our team battled through and still ran some good races," he added.
Girls’ results
The D-S girls on Tuesday were led by freshman Lola Mendlik, who placed fourth overall out of 78 runners in 21 minutes, 51.25 seconds.
Logan-Magnolia senior Courtney Sporrer claimed the individual title in 20:18.68.
Harlan freshman Lindsey Sonderman and Cyclone senior Kaia Bieker placed second and third, respectively, with times of 20:30.62 and 20:53.14.
Emily Bahnsen ran 30th for the D-S girls in 24:34.90. Claire Miller was two spots back in 32nd in 24:44.86.
She was followed by Lauren Bowker (47th, 26:43.57), Abby Gutierrez (67th, 27:02.74), Juliana Barajas (62nd, 28:09.90) and Jazmine Iglesias (66th, 29:44.77).
Boys’ results
Junior Leo Flores, who did not run at Harlan last Saturday, returned to action on Tuesday and led the D-S boys by placing sixth overall out of 103 athletes in 18:15.16.
Boyer Valley junior Patrick Heffernan earned the individual title in 17:13.16.
Ricky Ledesma ran 18th for D-S in 19:14.10.
Ethan Perrien finished 26th in 19:51.75. Yohannes Brihane ran 42nd in 20:49.30.
He was followed by Esteban Castellanos (57th, 21:27.15), Ethan Olsen (58th, 21:30.05) and Brian Ibarra (70th, 22:17.13).
Other D-S results:
Junior Varsity Boys
6. Kaiden Krajicek, 22:54.97; 10. James Garcia, 23:33.58; 11. Jason Castillo, 23:34.64
Middle School Girls
2. Alli Ullrich, 15:53.70; 3. Charlotte Schrum, 15:58.22; 22. Andrea Flores, 20:10.88; 33. Angie Rivera, 25:08.76; 35. Isadorra Gutierrez, 27:17.27. Team: 3rd, 50 points
Middle School Boys
1. Ivan Ledesma, 12:34.49. 8. Kevin Sanchez, 13:59.34; 9. Victor Menendez, 14:03.47; 20. Miguel Hernandez, 15:17.03; 32. Anselmo Marquez, 17:27.33; 37. Osvan Diaz, 17:46.39; 47. Enrique Santos-Saucedo, 19:47.15; 49. Wilson Riphin, 20:32.79. Team: 1st, 50 points
Final Team Standings
Varsity Girls
1. Harlan 26; 2. Logan-Magnolia 66; 3. Tri-Center 117; 4. Denison-Schleswig 167; 5. C.B. Abraham Lincoln 168; 6. Woodbine 173; 7. Boyer Valley 188; 8. Kuemper Catholic 191; 9. South Central Calhoun 201; 10. IKM-Manning 218; 11. Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U 232; 12. Storm Lake 282; 13. Ridge View 375
Varsity Boys
1. Kuemper Catholic 75; 2. Missouri Valley 101; 3. Woodbine 102; 4. Harlan 111; 5. C.B. Abraham Lincoln 149; 6. Denison-Schleswig 149; 7. IKM-Manning 162; 8. Storm Lake 168; 9. Tri-Center 224; 10. South Central Calhoun 249; 11. Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U 260; 12. Ridge View 285; 13. Boyer Valley 309; 14. Logan-Magnolia 382