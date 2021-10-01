Mendlik, Flores pace Monarch runners at home cross country meet

The Denison-Schleswig cross country teams were able to run in front of their home fans for the first and only time this season on Tuesday.

In action at the Northside Recreation Complex just east of Denison High School, the D-S girls ran fourth overall with 167 team points, while the Monarch boys finished sixth in the final team standings with 149 points.

Harlan earned the team title for the girls with 26 points. Logan-Magnolia was second to the Cyclones with 66 points.

Kuemper Catholic took home the team title for the boys with 75 points.

Missouri Valley ran second to the Knights with 101 points.

"It was great to have a meet on our home course following Homecoming week. Every year our runners get excited for friends and family getting to see them run at our own race," commented Denison-Schleswig assistant coach Nate Pardun.

"A warm day and hilly course presented a tough meet, but our team battled through and still ran some good races," he added.

Girls’ results