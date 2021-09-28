Mendlik, Flores pace Monarch runners at Mapleton

The Denison-Schleswig boys ran second and girls third in their respective divisions at the Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto/CO-U Cross Country Invitational on Thursday at Mapleton.
The D-S boys garnered 92 team points for second behind champion Woodbine, which claimed the title with 66 points.
On the girls’ side, D-S tallied 88 points for third behind first-place Hinton (68) and runnerup South Central Calhoun (87).
"After over a week since our last races, the team was ready to compete again. We always get an opportunity to see some different competition at this meet, but still see fast kids," commented Denison-Schleswig assistant coach Nate Pardun.
Boys’ results
Leo Flores paced the D-S boys on Thursday, placing fourth overall out of 83 runners in a time of 17 minutes, 53 seconds.
Dyami Berridge of Winnebago won the individual title in 16:53.54.
Ricky Ledesma finished seventh for the Monarchs in 18:10.
Ethan Perrien ran 20th in 19:21. Brian Ibarra was 34th in 20:22. Yohannes Brihane ran 35th in 20:22.
Ethan Olsen turned in a time of 20:25 for 37th and Esteban Castellanos wound up 50th in 21:31.
Girls’ results
Freshman Lola Mendlik led the D-S girls at Mapleton, as she picked up her second individual title of the season with a winning time of 20:24.30
Mendlik bettered the field of 66 runners for the title.
Claire Miller ran 15th for the Monarchs in a time of 23:10.
Emily Bahnsen took 16th in 23:18. Lauren Bowker ran 33rd in 25:30. Abby Gutierrez was 38th in 25:57.
Juliana Barajas finished 39th in 26:03 and Jazmine Iglesias wound up 50th in 27:26.
The D-S middle school boys won the team title at Mapleton with 29 points.
Other D-S results:
Junior Varsity Boys
1. Jason Castillo, 21:09; 2. Kaiden Krajicek, 21:25; 4. James Garcia, 21:42
Middle School Boys
1. Ivan Ledesma, 13:42; 5. Victor Menendez, 14:37; 7. Miguel Hernandez, 15:39; 9. Anselmo Hernandez, 16:09; 24. Osvan Diaz, 19:10; 25. Enrique Santos-Saucedo, 19:18; 26. Elisha Moran, 19:36
Middle School Girls
6. Alli Ullrich, 16:30; 2. Charlotte Schrum, 17:29; 23. Andrea Flores, 20:49; 31. Angie Rivera, 24;21
Final Team Standings
Boys
1. Woodbine 66; 2. Denison-Schleswig 92; 3. Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U 108; 4. West Monona 110; 5. Siouxland Christian 119; 6. South Central Calhoun 146; 7. Woodbury Central 154; 8. Ridge View 180; 9. Hinton 180; 10. East Sac County 242; 11. South O’Brien 256
Girls
1. Hinton 68; 2. South Central Calhoun 87; 3. Denison-Schleswig 88; 4. Woodbury Central 95; 5. Lawton-Bronson 121; 6. Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U 123; 7. Ridge View 159; 8. South O’Brien 159; 9. Westwood Sloan 208