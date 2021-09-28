Mendlik, Flores pace Monarch runners at Mapleton

The Denison-Schleswig boys ran second and girls third in their respective divisions at the Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto/CO-U Cross Country Invitational on Thursday at Mapleton.

The D-S boys garnered 92 team points for second behind champion Woodbine, which claimed the title with 66 points.

On the girls’ side, D-S tallied 88 points for third behind first-place Hinton (68) and runnerup South Central Calhoun (87).

"After over a week since our last races, the team was ready to compete again. We always get an opportunity to see some different competition at this meet, but still see fast kids," commented Denison-Schleswig assistant coach Nate Pardun.

Boys’ results

Leo Flores paced the D-S boys on Thursday, placing fourth overall out of 83 runners in a time of 17 minutes, 53 seconds.

Dyami Berridge of Winnebago won the individual title in 16:53.54.

Ricky Ledesma finished seventh for the Monarchs in 18:10.