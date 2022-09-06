Mendlik, Gonzalez lead Monarch runners at A.L. meet

The Denison-Schleswig cross country teams were back in action on Saturday at the Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Invitational.

The competition took place at the Iowa Western Community College campus at Council Bluffs.

The D-S boys placed third overall with 77 points, while the Monarch girls claimed fourth place in their respective division with 105 points.

“The kids came ready to compete today. I was proud of the resiliency we had in all four races today,” commented Denison-Schleswig assistant coach Nate Pardun.

“It was great to see where we stack up with other schools in our area.”

“The Abraham Lincoln Invitational consistently brings in some great competition that we don’t get to see at other meets throughout the year,” Pardun remarked.

Girls’ results

The D-S varsity girls on Saturday were led by sophomore Lola Mendlik, who took first place overall with a time of 20 minutes, 42 seconds.

Charlotte Schrum finished 16th overall in 23:29.

She was followed by Ana Vazquez (24th, 24:27), Emily Bahnsen (38th, 26:33), Nadia Medina (39th, 26:33), Claire Miller (43rd, 27:29) and Abby Gutierrez (47th, 28:34).

Boys’ results

The D-S varsity boys were led by Richard Gonzalez and Leo Flores, who finished third and fourth, respectively, running 18:40 and 18:43.

Ethan Perrien finished 18th in 20:01.

Ethan Olson ran 26th for the Monarchs in 20:50, followed by Ivan Ledesma (29th, 20:53), Brian Ibarra (31st, 21:15) and Chris Campos (36th, 21:42).

Other D-S results from Saturday are below.

Junior Varsity Girls

26. Andrea Flores, 28:32; 29. Jazmine Igelsias, 29:15; 30. Christell Salazar, 29:21; 36. Adrianna Lupina, 31:26; 46. Ashley Perez, 35:25; 51. Jessica Cabrera, 42:02

Junior Varsity Boys