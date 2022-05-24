Mendlik, Miller lead D-S girls at state track and field meet

The Denison-Schleswig girls had a successful three-day run in the Class 3A portion of the state track and field meet that took place Thursday through Saturday at Drake Stadium at Des Moines.

Monarch head coach Adam Mich had six girls compete in five events.

Freshman Lola Mendlik participated in two individual events.

Mendlik placed eighth overall and earned a medal in the 3,000-meter run on Thursday in 11 minutes, 21.20 seconds.

Then on Saturday, Mendlik competed in the 1,500-meter run and took home 11th overall in a personal-best time of 5:04.59, which is the seventh-fastest time in school history.

Claire Miller also competed in two events for the Monarchs.

She anchored the Monarchs’ shuttle hurdle relay team to a 15th-place finish on Thursday night.

The foursome of Kaitlyn Bruhn, Kamden Bruhn, Taya Adams and Miller ran its second-fastest time of the year in finishing 15th overall in 1:10.89.

On Friday, Miller took part in the 100-meter hurdles prelims and just missed qualifying for thefinals after finishing 10th overall in a personal-best time of 16.12.

And, Ashlyn Herrig competed in the 100-meter dash prelims on Thursday night and took home 23rd in 13.55.

“All of the girls competed well. You know, four of the girls were at the state meet for the first time in Kamden Bruhn, Adams, Herrig and Mendlik and got to experience the state atmosphere,” Mich said.

“Mendlik didn’t have the best conditions to run the 3,000 on Thursday with it being so hot, but she did a great job of battling through that. It was a great start to the meet for her in placing eighth overall,” he added.

“I’ve never had a freshman medal at the state meet, so that was pretty neat. And then for her to place 11th in the 1,500 on Saturday and run the seventh-fastest time in school history was just a great way for her to end the weekend,” Mich remarked.

“The shuttle hurdle team performed well in running their second-fastest time of the year.”

“Miller had a goal of qualifying for the finals in the 100 hurdles and just missed that, but she ran her personal-best time, so you can’t ask for more than that,” Mich said.

“And Herrig ran her second best time of the year in the 100 in her first time competing at the state meet,” Mich stated.

“Overall, it was a great state meet. We didn’t get rained on and that was a big plus. All of our competitors were underclassmen, so that’s something we can build on for next year and hopefully get more individuals and relay teams to Des Moines,” the Monarch boss said.

The D-S girls finished with one team point, good for a four-way tie for 40th place in Class 3A.