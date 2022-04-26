Mendlik, Miller lead Monarch girls to fourth place at Tiger Relays

Lola Mendlik and Claire Miller both were in on two first-place finishes for Denison-Schleswig on Thursday, as the Monarch girls netted 74 team points to place fourth at the Tiger Relays at Carroll.

Carroll High took first place with 129 points.

Boone and Atlantic were second and third with 104 and 101 points, respectively.

D-S athletes set a total of six personal records on the night.

“By far the best night to compete this season weather-wise. Again, it was another opportunity for us to move some girls around and put some possible lineups together with the Hawkeye 10 Conference and state-qualifying meets coming up,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.

“Mendlik had another great night in her individual events winning the 3,000, 1,500 and running third in the 800,” he added.

“The shuttle hurdle relay team ran well to win and ran its second fastest time of the year.”

“I was thrilled with our fourth-place team finish, as there was a lot of great competition. Again, we learned a lot that will help us get girls in events that will give us the most success,” Mich said.

Mendlik won the 3,000-meter run in 12 minutes, 22.69 seconds, and the 1,500-meter run in 5:25.73.

Miller took gold in the 100-meter hurdles in 17:35, while also anchoring the winning shuttle hurdle relay team that crossed first in 1:14.05.

Miller was joined on the shuttle hurdle unit by Jordyn Linn, Taya Adams and Kaitlyn Bruhn.

Mendlik ran third in the 800 in 2:28.80.

The Monarchs’ 4x200 relay foursome of Ashlyn Herrig, Lauren Bowker, Hannah Harris and Samantha Chandler also ran third in a season-best time of 1:54.74.

Individual fourths went to Herrig in the 100-meter dash (13.62) and Adams in the 100-meter hurdles (18.74).

Herrig’s 100 time was her best of the year.

The sprint medley relay team of Miller, Chandler, Herrig and Bowker ran fourth as well in a season-best clocking of 1:59.64.

Picking up individual fifths were Chandler in the 100 (13.71) and Linn in the 400-meter hurdles (1:17.98).

D-S placed fifth in both the distance medley and 4x100 relays.

The distance medley team of Kamden Bruhn, Savannah Steinkuehler, Brianna Musgrave and Emily Bahnsen ran 5:05.89, while the 4x100 foursome of Miller, Chandler, Bowker and Herrig turned in a season-best time of 53.79.

Bowker took sixth in the long jump with an effort of 14 feet, 9 inches, while Kaitlyn Bruhn took sixth in the 400-meter dash in 1:08.76.

Final Team Standings