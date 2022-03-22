Meseck, Schulz to lead Monarch tennis girls in 2022

Denison-Schleswig second-year girls’ tennis head coach Spencer Pauley will have roster of 54 girls set to take the court in the spring of 2022.

The team will be young with only two seniors among a roster that also includes 14 juniors, 15 sophomores and a whopping 23 freshmen squad members.

Two varsity veterans and 17 junior varsity letterwinners return for Pauley, whose squad will open its season on Tuesday, April 5, against Storm Lake at Denison.

“With such a young team, we definitely will be looking to gain experience throughout the season,” Pauley said.

“I would like to have the girls gain valuable experience, while developing their skills in every match and be as competitive as possible,” he added.

Varsity veterans back on the court for Pauley are senior Hailey Meseck and sophomore Kiana Schulz.

The team’s other senior, Mersadees Fineran, is one of 17 junior varsity letterwinners back in action for the Monarchs in 2022.

Other girls back who lettered at the junior varsity level a year ago are juniors Olivia Meyer, Yaretzi Aleman, Emma Ahrenholtz, Silvia Estrada, Kelly Arriaza, Jazmin Ramos, Jade Arevalo, Victoria Santamaria and Amy Aquilera; and sophomores Claire Leinen, Zoey Beery, Ally Reisz, Shelby Kastner, Christell Salazar, Jeslissa Rivas and Angela Cruz.

“There are many great opportunities for us this season. I’m excited to see us compete against other teams,” noted Pauley, who is in his second second season as the Monarchs’ head coach.

Complete roster

Seniors

Mersadees Fineran, Hailey Meseck

Juniors

Olivia Meyer, Yaretzi Aleman, Emma Ahrenholtz, Silvia Estrada, Kelly Arriaza, Jazmin Ramos, Yary Aragon, Irene Alvraez, Jade Arevalo, Wilnuse Riphin, Victoria Santamaria, Gabriela Williams, Amy Aquilera, Aleek Mun

Sophomores

Abby Guttierez, Claire Leinen, Zoey Beery, Ally Reisz, Shelby Kastner, Kiana Schulz, Genesis Reyes, Adrianna Lupian, Christell Salazar, Jelissa Rivas, Angela Cruz, Chloe Koch, Jennifer Moreno, Kiyea Krajicek, Autumn Helkenn

Freshmen

Lynnae Johnson, Abbey Meseck, Celeste Gomez, Josie Jepsen, Lexi Hartwig, Tayla Brodersen, Atong Agong, Mohrgan Boettger, Nallely Rivera, Ana Rios, Kasandra Barroso, Jasmin De Paz, Danely Barroso, Miriam Alvarez, Maite Vargas, Achol Anyar, Abimeris Perez, Isabel Guttierrez, Gabby Cardenas, Mirna Vasquez, Nyamun Koang, Adot Aruai, Nevaeh Boland.

The Schedule

April

5 - vs. Storm Lake, 4 p.m.; 7 - vs. Harlan, 4 p.m.; 9 - Shenandoah Tournament, V, 11 a.m.; 11 - vs. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, 4 p.m.; 19 - at Atlantic, 4:30 p.m.; 21 - at Sioux City East, 4 p.m.; 22 - at Lewis Central, 4 p.m.; 25 - at Council Bluffs St. Albert, 4 p.m.; 26 - vs. Sioux City Heelan, 4 p.m.

May