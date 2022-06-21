Mid-Prairie knocks off Monarch boys in non-league matchup

Mid-Prairie, Wellman got home runs from three different players on Friday night, as the Class 2A No. 8 Golden Hawks earned a 9-1 nonconference baseball victory over Denison-Schleswig at Denison.

The loss dropped D-S to 6-13 overall on the year.

Mid-Prairie, which outhit D-S by an 11-7 margin, scored three runs in the top of the first inning and led 6-0 before the Monarchs got their lone run of the game in the last of the fifth on a Trey Brotherton solo home run over the fence in center field.

Mid-Prairie then plated three runs across in the top of the seventh to pull away.

For D-S, Brotherton led the Monarchs at the plate by going 3-for-4 with a home run.

Wyatt Johnson was 2-for-2 with a pair of singles. Harrison Dahm finished 1-for-4, while Devin Fink was 1-for-2 in the loss.

Jaxon Wessel started on the mound for D-S and took the loss in four and one-third.

He gave up six runs on six hits, struck out four and walked two.

Wyatt Randeris relieved Wessel. In two and two-thirds, he allowed three runs on five hits with one strikeout.

Mid-Prairie’s Karson Grout led a balanced hitting attack for the Golden Hawks, as he went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs.

Brock Harland was 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Alex Bean went 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs.