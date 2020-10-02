Miller, Flores lead Monarch runners at home cross country invitational

Led by Claire Miller and Leo Flores, the Denison-Schleswig girls ran fifth and boys sixth in their respective divisions at the Denison-Schleswig Cross Country Invitational on Tuesday at Denison.
The meet took place at the Northside Recreation Complex located just east of Denison High School.
On the girls’ side, D-S tallied 153 team points.
Harlan literally ran away with the girls’ team title with 29 points, as the Cyclones placed four athletes in the top six and seven in all among the top 20 finishers.
Logan-Magnolia was second to the Cyclones with 88 points.
On the boys’ side, D-S netted 137 team points.
Harlan also won the boys’ team championship with 58 points. Missouri Valley was second with 87 points.
"Tonight was a great night for Monarch cross country. It’s always exciting to host a meet," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.
"The kids were pumped and ready to run tonight, as they brought a ton of energy and supported all of their teammates," he added.
Varsity girls
Miller paced the D-S girls on Tuesday, placing ninth overall out of 89 runners in a time of 22 minutes, 33.02 seconds.
Peyton Pogge of Tri-Center claimed the individual title in 20:22.50.
Bella Araujo finished 26th for D-S in 24:02.36.
Elizabeth Cary ran 28th in 24:16.02. Tania Cortez crossed the finish line 37th in 24:48.56.
Jazmine Iglesias ran 61st in 26:50.18. Juliana Barajas ran 70th in 28:53.57 and Alison Fink wound up 79th in 30:49.45.
"I was very proud of how hard the girls worked tonight, as we had several girls finish just outside the top 20," Bradley said.
Varsity boys
The D-S boys on Tuesday were led by Leo Flores, who posted a time of 19:02.74 to place 14th overall out of 107 runners.
Harlan’s Trey Gross was your individual champion in 16:52.04.
Ricky Ledesma ran 18th for D-S in 19:11.71.
Adolfo Vargas finished 30th in 19:51.92. Ethan Perrien took 38th in 20:10.55. Esteban Castellanos ran 42nd in 20:27.83.
Chris Campos crossed the finish line 69th in 2145.49 and Brian Ibarra wound up 79th in 22:03.84.
"The boys all did a great job of packing up and pushing the pace tonight," Bradley said.
Other D-S results
Junior Varsity Boys
9. Kaiden Krajicek, 22:16.97; 12. Reed Bowker, 22:50.21; 16. Brady Schillerberg, 23:30.89; 18. Alex Garcia, 23:43.22; 19. Jason Castillo, 23:53.97; 34. Chris Ochoa, 26:20.94; 49. Tanner Gotto, 28:46.07 (52 runners)
Middle School Girls
2. Lola Mendlik, 12:13.46; 14. Charlotte Schrum, 13:41.21; 20. Emily Bahnsen, 14:20.17; 42. Janet Castillo, 17:35.75; 43. Andrea Flores, 17:35.93
Final Team Standings
Varsity Girls
1. Harlan 29; 2. Logan-Magnolia 88; 3. Tri-Center 130; 4. C.B. Abraham Lincoln 152; 5. Denison-Schleswig 153; 6. South Central Calhoun 180; 7. Kuemper Catholic 201; 8. Ridge View 203; 9. Storm Lake 226; 10. East Sac County 240; 11. Missouri Valley 246; 12. Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U 253
Varsity Boys
1. Harlan 58; 2. Missouri Valley 87; 3. Kuemper Catholic 89; 4. IKM-Manning 96; 5. Storm Lake 128; 6. Denison-Schleswig 137; 7. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 178; 8. Tri-Center 220; 9. Ridge View 268; 10. South Central Calhoun 285; 11. Logan-Magnolia 290; 12. Woodbine 301; 13. East Sac County 305; 14. Woodward Academy 356; 15. Whiting 449
Junior Varsity Girls
1. Harlan 17; 2. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 51; 3. Logan-Magnolia 73
Junior Varsity Boys
1. Kuemper Catholic 35; 2. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 50; 3. Harlan 58; 4. Denison-Schleswig 71