Miller, Flores lead Monarch runners at home cross country invitational

Led by Claire Miller and Leo Flores, the Denison-Schleswig girls ran fifth and boys sixth in their respective divisions at the Denison-Schleswig Cross Country Invitational on Tuesday at Denison.

The meet took place at the Northside Recreation Complex located just east of Denison High School.

On the girls’ side, D-S tallied 153 team points.

Harlan literally ran away with the girls’ team title with 29 points, as the Cyclones placed four athletes in the top six and seven in all among the top 20 finishers.

Logan-Magnolia was second to the Cyclones with 88 points.

On the boys’ side, D-S netted 137 team points.

Harlan also won the boys’ team championship with 58 points. Missouri Valley was second with 87 points.

"Tonight was a great night for Monarch cross country. It’s always exciting to host a meet," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.