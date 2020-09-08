Miller, Flores pace Monarch runners at A.L. Invitational

The Denison-Schleswig girls placed seventh and boys eighth in their respective races at the Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Cross Country Invitational on Saturday.
The event took place at Iowa Western Community College at Council Bluffs.
The D-S girls tallied 172 points for seventh place in the final team standings.
Meanwhile, the D-S boys netted 217 points to take home eighth place.
Varsity girls
Claire Miller led the D-S girls on Saturday, placing 23rd overall in a time of 23 minutes, 15 seconds.
Elizabeth Cary ran 38th in 25:58.
She was followed by Bella Araujo (46th, 27:33), Lauren Bowker (48th, 27:58), Jazmine Iglesias (51st, 28:48), Olivia Meyer (56th, 32:01) and Alison Fink (57th, 32:02).
"The girls need to shave some time off their three-mile race. This was the first course we have seen that truly has hills. The hills got a lot of our runners today," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.
Varsity boys
Leo Flores was the top runner for D-S, as he finished 10th in 19:07.
Chris Campos ran 48th in 21:29. Esteban Castellanos turned in a time of 22:03 for 50th.
He was followed by Ethan Perrien (51st, 22:10), Kaiden Krajicek (58th, 23:35), Alex Garcia (60th, 23:56) and Jason Castillo (62nd, 25:13).
"The boys did a nice job of packing up and running together. As a team, we still need to shave about a minute off our times," Bradley remarked.
Other D-S results
Junior Varsity Girls
80. Juliana Barajas, 31:34; 81. Kaily Cano, 31:34
Junior Varsity Boys
56. Reed Bowker, 25:13; 73. Chris Ochoa, 27:09; 87. Carlos Alvarenga, 30:51; 90. Tanner Gotto, 32:25