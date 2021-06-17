Miller homes twice for BV girls in Lady Bulldog win over CR-B

The Boyer Valley girls used a seven-run sixth inning en route to posting an 11-5 Rolling Valley Conference softball victory over Coon Rapids-Bayard on Wednesday night at Dow City.

Winners in five of its last six games, BV improved to 5-4 in the RVC and 7-6 overall, as the Lady Bulldogs avenged a 7-2 loss to CR-B back on May 26 at Coon Rapids.

BV led just 4-2 when Paige Gaskill’s Lady Bulldog squad pushed seven runs across in the last of the sixth to make it 11-2.

The visiting Crusaders then plated three runs in the top of the seventh.

Alexia Miller led BV’s hitting attack, as she went 3-for-3 with two home runs, a double, two RBIs and two runs.

Talia Burkhart was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.

Kylie Petersen went 1-for-4 with one run, while Maria Puck was 1-for-4 with two RBIs.