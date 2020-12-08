Miller leads D-S bowlers past O-A/BC-IG

The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls’ bowling team opened its season on Thursday with a 2,197-2,074 victory over Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove at Lucky Lanes at Denison.

Claire Miller paced D-S with high game (172) and high series (340).

Payton Mathies carded games of 164 and 134 for a 298 series. Natalie Castillo turned in a 283 series with games of 117 and 166.

Brianna Musgrave had a 276 series with games of 148 and 128.

Gracie Schurke shot games of 130 and 127 for a 257 series, while Abby Gehlsen finished with games of 94 and 116 for a 210 series.

The D-S girls shot a two-game series total of 1,454 pins and had a 743 score in baker bowling.

The D-S junior varsity girls defeated O-A/BC-IG, 1,911-1,673.

Yolanda Loarca led D-S with a 290 series (132-158).

Brittany Musgrave shot a 284 series with games of 134 and 150.