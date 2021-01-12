Miller leads Monarch bowlers past Shenandoah at Lucky Lanes

Claire Miller bowled a 316 series to lead the Denison-Schleswig girls to a 2,095-1,865 bowling victory over Shenandoah on Saturday at Lucky Lanes at Denison.

The win moved D-S to 6-1 in matches on the season.

Miller bowled games of 157 and 159, respectively.

Payton Mathies complemented Miller with a 312 series tossing games of 160 and 152.

She was followed by Natalie Castillo (155-113--268), Abby Gehlsen (131-119--250), Brianna Musgrave (137-100--237) and Kailee Jorgensen (91-134--225).

The D-S girls went into Baker bowling up 166 pins and wound up beating the Fillies by 230.

The D-S junior varsity girls beat Shenandoah, 2,007-1,629.

Jami Watje led D-S with a 310 series, firing games of 148 and 162.