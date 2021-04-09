 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Miller medals in leading BV girls to first in RVC action
0 comments

Miller medals in leading BV girls to first in RVC action

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BV girls golf at Woodbine

The Boyer Valley girls opened their 2021 golf season on Monday with a Rolling Valley Conference victory at Woodbine.

BV shot a team total of 212. Coon Rapids-Bayard was second at 215, followed by CAM at 227, Woodbine at 249 and Glidden-Ralston at 297.

Alexia Miller of BV was your medalist witha low nine-hole tally of 48.

Kim Daily of G-R earned runnerup honors with a 49.

Maci Miller carded a 52 for BV. Katelyn Neilsen added a 55 and Makenzi Dumbaugh tallied a 57 for the Lady Bulldogs.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics