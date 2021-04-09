Miller medals in leading BV girls to first in RVC action

The Boyer Valley girls opened their 2021 golf season on Monday with a Rolling Valley Conference victory at Woodbine.

BV shot a team total of 212. Coon Rapids-Bayard was second at 215, followed by CAM at 227, Woodbine at 249 and Glidden-Ralston at 297.

Alexia Miller of BV was your medalist witha low nine-hole tally of 48.

Kim Daily of G-R earned runnerup honors with a 49.