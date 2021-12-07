Miller paces D-S girls past Falcons in bowling

The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls opened their 2021-22 bowling season with a 2,113-2,032 triumph over Odebolt-Arthur/BC-IG on Thursday at Ida Grove.

Claire Miller led the way for D-S with a 359 series, shooting games of 172 and 187, respectively.

Nevaeh Brandt carded a 299 series with games of 152 and 147.

She was followed by Brianna Musgrave (124-158--282), Brittany Musgrave (156-119--275), Alexis Hartwig (139-108--247) and Kiyea Krajicek (118-89--207).