Denison-Schleswig’s inaugural season of girls’ wrestling concluded on February 1 with two grapplers in competition at the state tournament at the Xtream Arena at Coralville.

In action for the Monarchs were senior Claire Miller at 155 and freshman Angie Rivera at 135.

“The first sanctioned girls’ state wrestling tournament was an incredible experience for Miller and Rivera. The IGHSAU really put on an incredible event when there were a lot of unknowns. The building was buzzing with energy every session and there was some great wrestling,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Jacob Brawner.

Miller went 2-2 in matches and finished her first and last season on the mat with a sparkling 22-11 record with 48 takedowns on the season.

Miller’s two wins at the state tournament placed her among the top 16 at 155 after going in seeded 29th among the 32 qualifiers.

Rivera, on the other hand, went 1-2 in matches at the state tournament and finished the season at 19-11 overall with all 11 of her losses being to state qualifiers.

Rivera, who won 18 of her 19 matches by pins, recorded the school’s first-ever state tournament victory with a pin in only 54 seconds of Pekin, Packwood freshman Lila Miller in a first-round consolation match.

That was after Rivera lost a 9-1 setback by major decision to sophomore Annaliese Arciniega of Osage in the opening round.

Rivera’s season ended in the second round of consolations after the first-year Monarch was pinned by junior Bella Mulder of Dallas Center-Grimes in 3:17.

Miller lost her opening-round match to Western Dubuque senior Josie Jecklin in 1:14.

The Monarch senior then bounced back with two consolation victories.

She won 10-8 in overtime against senior Olivia Fausnaugh of Clear Lake and then pinned Pella junior Emmalee Spurgeon in 2:53.

Miller’s season ended that night with a 5-4 loss by decision to senior Lauren Nichols of Cedar Falls.

“We talked to our girls about how this experience will be a bond that they share and it will never be broken. One freshman and one senior (both voted team captains at the start of the season) that could very well never compete together again,” Brawner said.

“But they shared this experience together and will always remember how they celebrated each other’s highs and supported each other during the lows. That’s something that we, as coaches, will always remember watching as well.”

Miller’s first and last wrestling season was a solid one. We thought she would rise to the occassion when it came postseason time and she did,” Brawner stated.

She’s one of the better athletes that have come through D-S in my six years here and her competitive nature came shining through for our community to watch,” the Monarch boss noted.

Rivera’s future is bright. She’s a sponge that learns something each time she takes the mat. I know she’s watched her state matches 100 times already and is talking about preparing for next year,” Brawner said.

“She’s a joy to coach and as tough as they come,” the Monarch boss added.