 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Miller sparks D-S 9/10 girls at Glenwood Relays
0 comments

Miller sparks D-S 9/10 girls at Glenwood Relays

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
D-S 9/10 girls at Glenwood

The Denison-Schleswig girls competed on Saturday at the Glenwood 9/10 Relays and Claire Miller was in on four first-place finishes for the Monarchs.

Miller claimed individual titles in the 100-meter hurdles and 400-meter hurdles in times of 17.88 seconds and 1:19.32, respectively.

She also anchored the winning shuttle hurdle and sprint medley relay teams.

The shuttle hurdle foursome of Jordyn Linn, Kaitlyn Bruhn, Taya Adams and Miller crossed first in 1:18.08, while the sprint medley group of Ashlyn Herrig, Claire Leinen, Lauren Bowker and Miller took gold in 2:02.24.

The 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams placed second.

The 4x100 team of Bruhn, Leinen, Herrig and Bowker ran 55.87, while the 4x200 team of Leinen, Bowker, Bruhn and Herrig turned in a time of 1:59.44.

Taylor Totten placed third for D-S in the discus event with a toss of 77 feet.

Individual fifth went to Kiana Schulz in the shot put (26-7), Adams in the 100 hurdles (19.42) and Bruhn in the 200-meter dash (29.07).

The Monarchs’ distance medley relay team of Elli Heiden, Adams, Brianna Musgrave and Jazmine Iglesias placed fifth as well in 5:33.05.

As a team, D-S netted 86 points for fourth in the final team standings.

Lewis Central took first place with 152 points.

Glenwood was a close second with 150.5 points.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Best moments from Monday's Elite Eight

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics