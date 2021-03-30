Miller sparks D-S 9/10 girls at Glenwood Relays

The Denison-Schleswig girls competed on Saturday at the Glenwood 9/10 Relays and Claire Miller was in on four first-place finishes for the Monarchs.

Miller claimed individual titles in the 100-meter hurdles and 400-meter hurdles in times of 17.88 seconds and 1:19.32, respectively.

She also anchored the winning shuttle hurdle and sprint medley relay teams.

The shuttle hurdle foursome of Jordyn Linn, Kaitlyn Bruhn, Taya Adams and Miller crossed first in 1:18.08, while the sprint medley group of Ashlyn Herrig, Claire Leinen, Lauren Bowker and Miller took gold in 2:02.24.

The 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams placed second.

The 4x100 team of Bruhn, Leinen, Herrig and Bowker ran 55.87, while the 4x200 team of Leinen, Bowker, Bruhn and Herrig turned in a time of 1:59.44.

Taylor Totten placed third for D-S in the discus event with a toss of 77 feet.

Individual fifth went to Kiana Schulz in the shot put (26-7), Adams in the 100 hurdles (19.42) and Bruhn in the 200-meter dash (29.07).