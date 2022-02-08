Miller sparks D-S girls past S.C. East in bowling

The Denison-Schleswig girls earned a 2,509-1,874 bowling victory over Sioux City East on Thursday at Lucky Lanes at Denison.

With the win, D-S moved to 8-3 overall in duals on the season.

Claire Miller had the top performance for D-S with a 354 series, firing games of 183 and 171, respectively.

Brianna Musgrave was a close second with a 349 series after tossing games of 167 and 182.

She was followed by Nevaeh Brandt (138-189--327), Payton Mathies (171-148--319) and Brittany Musgrave (163-144--307).